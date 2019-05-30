Disney, Netflix weigh leaving Georgia over ‘fetal heartbeat’ bill

ATLANTA, Ga. — Disney will find it “very difficult” to film in Georgia if its new abortion law takes effect, CEO Bob Iger told Reuters.

“I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now, we are watching it very carefully,” Iger told the news organization on Wednesday.

Disney isn’t the only one weighing in on the situation. Netflix has also entered the conversation.

In an exclusive statement to Variety, Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said “We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law.”

“It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to,” Sarandos said. “Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

There has been a growing movement for Hollywood to boycott Georgia in the wake of the controversial legislation.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp this month signed a bill that would ban abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually at about six weeks of pregnancy. The law is set to take effect on January 1.

Georgia isn’t the only state. Here’s a list of states who have considered abortion legislation within the last year.