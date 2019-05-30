× Independence 16-year-old charged in robbery and shooting that left man paralyzed

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed charges Wednesday against a 16-year-old for a shooting earlier this year that paralyzed the victim from the waist down.

According to the charging documents, Sean M. Quinn Jr. told police he did plan to rob the victim, but in the process things turned violent and he shot him.

Quinn lured the victim to an apartment along East Susquehanna Drive near North Crow Avenue Monday, March 25, 2019 around 2:05 p.m. by offering to sell him a gun.

The victim brought $300 cash to the apartment that day to buy the gun, but during the alleged sale, there was a struggle. Quinn shot the victim then took off with the victim’s backpack, phone and cash.

The bullet hit the victim in the spine paralyzing him from the waist down.

Quinn now faces multiple charges including first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and first-degree robbery.

Prosecutors said that juvenile authorities certified Quinn to be charged as an adult.

He is being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond.