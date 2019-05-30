KC care facility employee charged with seriously injuring 70-year-old patient

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 29-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly seriously injured a 70-year-old man living at an Kansas City home care facility.

Joshuah Reedus has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault involving a special victim, second-degree assault and third-degree elder abuse.

On May 2, KC police were called to KU Medical Center about injuries for the 70-year-old, who has a severe intellectual disability, psychosis, an anxiety disorder, a seizure disorder and a mood disorder.

He had been admitted a few days before due to possible scalding burns around his groin, court documents say.

The 70-year-old had been staying at New Bates Residential Care, and the owner of the facility told investigators Reedus, an employee, was responsible for his care for part of the time before he was admitted to the hospital.

When police interviewed one coworker, she said Reedus told her about “some weird blisters on his groin area,” court documents say. Reedus said he allegedly called his manager, according to court records.

The employee examined the injuries and was concerned; she called 911.

Another employee told investigators the older man said in April that he and Reedus had fought and Reedus had allegedly hit him, giving him a black eye, according to court records.

At the hospital, doctors determined the 70-year-old had also suffered injuries to his spine and multiple cuts and burns to his face and lower parts of his body.

On May 28, Reedus was taken into custody. Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000 cash.