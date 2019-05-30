× KCK, Wyandotte County leaders vote to repeal decades-long ban on pit bulls

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County leaders have voted to end the county’s ban on pit bulls Thursday night.

The Unified Government’s Board of Commissioners voted 6-3 to repeal the pit bull restriction. The ban had been in place for nearly 30 years.

The ban meant residents couldn’t own Staffordshire bull terriers, American pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers or any dog with the appearance and characteristics of one of those breeds, according to county code.

Anyone who violated the ban before Thursday night’s vote could have been fined up to $1,000 or been sent to county jail for up to 90 days.

But now KCK and Wyandotte County have joined a few other cities in getting rid of the breed ban.

Residents in Liberty voted in April to repeal their city’s ban on pit bulls, which was in effect for nearly 40 years. Eudora and Roeland Park have also removed their pit bull bans in past years.

Like others, the Unified Government will still enforce its dangerous dog ordinance though.