ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A man wanted in connection with a shooting is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating Gage M. Dykes, 19. Right now, there are no official charges, but police want him for questioning.

Police say anyone with information should contact the tips hotline at 238-TIPS, or Detective Aaron King at aking@stjoemo.org.