Northland man sentenced to 45 years for killing adult son

LIBERTY, Mo. — A Kansas City man will spend decades in prison after being sentenced in the stabbing death of his adult son.

Kevin Leslie, 56, will spend a total of 45 years in prison for the murder of his son, Joseph Leslie, 27. He was convicted of second degree murder and armed criminal action by a Clay County jury in April.

In February 2017, Joseph Leslie was stabbed to death after a fight with his father. He was found dead at the scene in the 4200 block of North Bellefontaine Avenue.

“No murder makes sense, and this makes less than most,” said Clay County Prosecutor Daniel White. “When authorities arrived in response to a call for medical aid, Kevin Leslie made several spontaneous assertions he had stabbed the younger man to death and that his son started to ‘look goofy’ after being cut.”

On Wednesday, Leslie was sentenced to 30 years for second degree murder and 15 years on the armed criminal action charge.