Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old from Trego County, Kansas

WAKEENEY, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Wakeeney Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man.

Russell Hearting was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday on 190th and C Road in Trego County when he refused a ride that someone offered. Police believe he might be on foot.

He is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and high-top tennis shoes.

Police say he might be suffering from dementia.

If you see Hearting or have any information about his location, please call the Trego County Law Enforcement Center at 785-743-5711.