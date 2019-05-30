Volunteer clearing path to tornado victims had his chainsaw stolen as he worked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINWOOD, Kan. -- One of the first people who came out to help Tuesday night in Linwood was Justin Claar with his chainsaw.

"It's massive destruction and people need help, so I just came out to help where I could," he said.

But while he tried to clear a path, someone else helped themselves to the 391 STIHL chainsaw with a 24-inch bar in the back of his truck while he worked on Cantrell Road.

"I’m irritated, but I know it’s the reason that the sheriffs close off the main roads because there’s looters and opportunists," Claar said.

But some Leavenworth County tornado victims report there hasn't been as much of a police presence as they’d like. With K-32 running through it’s a little more difficult than just simply stationing a deputy at the entrance to a neighborhood.

Leavenworth County didn’t respond to FOX4's request for information about looting calls and how they are working to help keep people’s property safe.

Douglas County Sheriff Ken McGovern confirmed at a Wednesday news conference they had responded to looting of tornado victim's homes.