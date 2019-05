Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Tuesday's tornado started in Douglas County near Lone Star Lake before traveling on the ground 32 miles.

For the first time, FOX4 retraced the storm's path from the sky.

Lawrence Municipal Airport is 15 miles from where the tornado started. Marvin Ness flies out of this airport almost every month. On Thursday, he brought a FOX4 crew with him to witness the damage.

