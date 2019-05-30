Wayside Waifs takes in dogs displaced by flooding from Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On Wednesday Wayside Waifs took in more than 20 adoptable dogs from an Oklahoma animal shelter to make room for displaced pets from area flooding. This allows owned pets to stay in the same area as their families, in hopes that they will be reunited.

The dogs are from Peaceful Animal Adoption Center in Vinita, Oklahoma were all available for adoption and were non-owned pets. The area near Vinita has experienced severe flooding, causing an overcrowding situation for all the owned dogs that had been displaced by the flooding.

There is a wide variety of breeds and ages. Each dog will go through a behavior evaluation, medical check-up, and Wayside will spay/neuter any of the dogs who need it before they are available for adoption.

All animals at Wayside are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations, have a microchip and much more. To view the adoptable dogs visit WaysideWaifs.org.