You have to master all the angles to get to victory lane this weekend in Pocono

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO, PA – Coming off a victory in the longest race of the season, Martin Truex, heads into Pocono with a whole lot of momentum. Truex has 26 starts at the track with two wins, five top five’s and 10 top ten’s and he also happens to be last year’s winner of the spring race.

Fortunately for Truex the series will be running the same rules package that they used at Atlanta earlier this season, where Truex finished second. Included in this rules package is the tapered-spacer engine (about 550 horsepower). These cars will also have the aero ducts included.

One driver that needs to be considered as a favorite at Pocono this weekend has to be Ryan Blaney. Blaney picked up the victory in 2017. Blaney has come close this season, but still hasn’t been able to close the deal and make it to victory lane this year. He has run well with four top five’s and a pole, but he has led 359 laps.

Tires have been the subject of conversation this season. With all the changes to the aero packages will tires be a factor this week at Pocono?

“Pocono provides several challenges for tires and teams, being pretty flat with long, fast straightaways and three unique corners.” Said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “We have to bring a tire setup that handles those demanding conditions.” Each cup team are allowed three sets of Goodyear Eagles for practice, one set for qualifying and seven sets for the race.

All the racing action gets started at 1 pm and be sure to catch a wrap-up of the Pocono 400 on Fox 4’s Race Zone podcast.