1 dead, 2 hurt in shootout near Cameron involving Missouri Highway Patrol

CAMERON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one person died and two others were injured after a high-speed gun battle involving a patrol trooper.

Patrol Sgt. Jake Angle says troopers responded Friday morning to reports that someone driving northbound on Interstate 35 was shooting from a car and had hit two motorists in separate vehicles. The shootings occurred at mile markers 48 and 52 near Cameron, about 35 miles east of St. Joseph.

Angle says the suspect fired at a pursuing patrol car and a trooper returned fire at mile marker 62.

The male suspect was found dead after he rolled his vehicle at exit 64.

Angle said it wasn’t immediately clear if the man died from gunfire or the crash.

The two motorists who were shot were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive.

Angle says the trooper wasn’t injured.