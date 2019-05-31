× 11 victims killed, suspect also dead, after shooting at Virginia Beach municipal center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police have confirmed that 11 people have been killed and the suspect is also dead Friday after a shooting in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Police responded to an active shooter situation at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, according to MPO Tonya Pierce.

The incident happened at Building 2 in the 2400 block of Courthouse Drive.

Police said 11 victims were killed, and multiple injuries have been confirmed. Officials said six patients were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Police said they have no information on the condition of the injured victims.

One of the injured was a Virginia Beach Police officer who was saved by his vest.

At this time police believe there was only one shooter, a longtime current employee of the city. Police say the suspect opened fire on multiple floors. They believe that person was acting alone.

The Norfolk FBI is assisting Virginia Beach Police with its investigation.

The courthouse was on lockdown while police responded. Police asked that residents avoid the municipal center area.

In a press conference, Police Chief Jim Cervera commended first responders for their actions.

“When this violent act occurred, police and fire-rescue responded and did the professional thing that they do, because that’s what they do,” he said.

Cervera also said that citizens can “rest easy” Friday night after the suspect was taken down.

“This day will not define Virginia Beach, our response will define Virginia Beach,” Councilman Aaron Rouse said. “We will come together, we will show the strength of our city.”