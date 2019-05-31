I-35 closed in both directions this weekend at 152-Highway as crews demolish bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Northland drivers, prepare for a major traffic disruption starting Friday and lasting approximately four months.

At 10 p.m. Friday crews will show down the 152-Highway bridge over I-35 and begin demolition.

Northbound and southbound I-35 will also shut down Friday at 10 p.m. and remain closed until Monday at 5 a.m.

Drivers will still be able to use the exit ramps to get on and off of I-35. If you're heading north on I-35, you'll just have to turn right onto Kansas Street. If you're heading south on I-35, you'll have to turn right onto 152-Highway.

Drivers are encouraged to use Kansas Street and Route 291 as an alternative route .

The $30 million interchange improvement project is expected to be complete September 19.

This is a jointly funded project between MoDOT, the Cities of Liberty and Kansas City, Missouri.