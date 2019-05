Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A popular Westport restaurant and bar will be getting a second lease on life.

Just months after closing down, McCoy's will reopen later this year, and it will be rebranded as Mickey's Hideaway.

The same ownership group than ran McCoy's will run Mickey's Hideaway.

In December 2018 when McCoy's closed their doors, they shared a statement that said market conditions and a competitive brewery environment made it difficult to continue.