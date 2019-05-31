× Officials ask for volunteers to help with Linwood-area tornado cleanup this weekend

LINWOOD, Kan. — Leavenworth County officials have released information about how people can help with tornado cleanup in the Linwood area.

Volunteer work is being coordinated at the Basehor Linwood Middle School, located at 15900 Conley Street in Basehor.

Those wanting to help with cleanup efforts should report there on Saturday, June 1 or Sunday, June 2 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Volunteers must check in at the Volunteer Reception Center at the school.

Leavenworth County officials said volunteers must be 18 years or older. They should also wear long pants, boots, sunscreen and bug spray and bring eye protection, gloves and head wear.

Linwood was hit hard by an EF-4 tornado Tuesday night with wind speeds peaking at 170 mph. The storm began in Douglas County, where the tornado first developed, and the tornado’s path was just over 31 miles and 1 mile wide.

Leavenworth County officials have determined that 44 homes were completely destroyed in the county with dozens of others damaged as well. Preliminary figures for property damage are more than $26 million.