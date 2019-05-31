One person dead, one in the hospital after police pursuit with driver of possibly stolen vehicle ends in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An early morning police pursuit through Kansas City, Missouri ended with one person dead and a second in the hospital.

Around 1:30 a.m. officers noticed a vehicle that may have been stolen near 31st and Brooklyn and tried to pull the driver over.  Instead of complying, the driver took off and headed west toward 71-Highway.

As the driver approached Cleaver Boulevard, police said the driver was going approximately 100 mph.

Moments after getting onto 71-Highway, the driver crashed. The vehicle rolled over underneath the 51st Street overpass.

One person was thrown from the vehicle. That person died. A second person was taken to the hospital.

Police have not yet released the identity of the person who died.

