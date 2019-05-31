Paraplegic turning heads in metro with Harley-Davidson painted motorized scooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A paraplegic is turning heads in the metro with a fresh coat of paint on her motorized scooter.

Annette Setser has been through a lot. She's had diabetes since she was 10, and within the last five years, both of her legs had to be amputated.

Setser's positivity through it all rolled in a unique ride that matches her one-of-a-kind personality.

"It's one-of-a-kind, and it's mine," she said.

She's is talking about her freshly painted 'Harley-Davidson-style' motorized wheelchair.

"This is my Harley," Setser said laughing.

Whether she's brightening smiles at Tiffany Springs Rehabilitation Center or zipping through the streets at Zona Rosa, Setser stops people in their tracks.

"I mean we just go anywhere and everywhere," Setser said. "I don't let these wheels stop me."

Kathy Matt and her husband were the ones who surprised Setser after noticing her positive attitude lifting up other residents.

"You are outstanding," Matt said to Setser.

Matt's mother moved in across the hall from Setser. She lost her husband after 71 years of marriage.

"So to have somebody come in grinning and smiling and saying hello to her was absolutely all we could've asked for," Matt said.

And this tricked out chair is everything Setser wanted.

"I love being out and seeing people recognize it," Setser said.

Whether it's with a honk or a wave you can't miss her.

"I've got a little horn here," Setser said, "not quite like a Harley."

This custom ride is equipped with a golf ball joystick her son made.

"I was having problems with my hands because it was just a metal pole," Setser said.

After the fresh paint job the activities person at her facility painted it orange to match.

"We were glad to do it," Matt said. "It's all about her and what she's spent her life doing for other people."

Setser feels like "thank you" isn't enough.

"I just want to hug them all the time and just tell them how much I appreciate them," Setser said. "I mean how do you thank someone for something like that a card's not going to do it."

Setser said she's getting a new pair of artificial legs next week. She will still get to use her tricked out wheelchair. The furthest she can walk, right now, is 250 ft.