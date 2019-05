TOPEKA, Kan. — Country Stampede announced Friday that this year’s event will be moved to Topeka, Kansas.

The four-day country music festival was originally scheduled to be held in Manhattan, Kansas, but due to severe flooding organizers decided to move the venue.

The event will still be Thursday, June 20 through Sunday, June 22. It will just be at Heartland Motorsports Park, 7530 SW Topeka Boulevard.