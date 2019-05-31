Small town of Waverly prepares for potential record flooding on the Mighty Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAVERLY, Mo. -- On Friday, the mighty Missouri could be seen and heard creeping closer to Waverly, jeopardizing farmland and family homes near the river's path.

The small town is bracing for possible record flooding this weekend. Tom Lundy moved to Waverly nearly five years ago with his wife and two kids.

"I think the hardest part about it is that we are powerless in the face of this. It is just a sit and watch," Lundy said.

Through his lens, he captured the rising flood waters.

"It is higher than I have ever seen it for sure, and I come down here regularly. I will usually walk down and take pictures. It is alarming to see so much of it underwater," Lundy said.

Flood waters cover acres of farmland and have forced some families to evacuate from their homes.

"We have a lot of ties to the farming community, so we hear from a lot of people that are losing out on untold amounts of money just because of the damage being done," Lundy said.

Volunteers plan to spend the next several days helping to sandbag the community.