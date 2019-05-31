× Statewide Silver Alert issued for Springfield woman missing for over 5 days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Officials have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Springfield woman who hasn’t been seen for five days as of Friday night.

Sylvia Sue Donnell, 62, was last seen leaving a home at 5 p.m. May 26 on Missouri Avenue in Springfield, Missouri. She was driving a silver 2002 Honda Civic with the Missouri license plate FM1K0E.

Springfield police said it’s believed that Donnell suffers from undiagnosed dementia or Alzheimer’s disease and paranoia. Police also said she sometimes harms herself and might be in danger.

She is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 180 pounds with gray-blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue floral shirt with a gold pattern and dark slacks.

Anyone who sees Donnell or her vehicle or has information about this case is asked to immediately call 911 or Springfield police at 417-864-1786.