Zip Trip: FOX4 travels east to Boonville, the breeding ground of Budweiser Clydesdales

BOONVILLE, Mo. -- If you're looking to plan the perfect day trip out of Kansas City, consider Boonville. It's only a one-and-a-half hour drive east of town.

Boonville is home to more than 8,400 residents, and it’s steeped in history--history that wouldn’t even exist if it wasn’t for a woman.

“We were founded by a women and her nine children," Boonville chamber of commerce member Laura Wax said. "One of the only towns founded by a female pioneer."

Although a female discovered the town, it was named after explorer Daniel Boone’s two sons, Daniel Morgan and Nathaniel Boone, who established a salt mining business in the 1800s.

The city sits high atop bluffs overlooking the Missouri River. Hometown restaurants such as Maggie’s Bar and Grill offer up meals to fill you up and unique shops such as Sweet Peas Sundries and Such catch your eye as you look for that perfect souvenir or gift.

A little ways down the road be sure to stop by the Warm Springs Ranch, the breeding farm for the Budweiser Clydesdales.

If it’s history you're looking for, this town doesn’t disappoint. With more than 400 buildings on the National Register of Historic places, you will think you’ve taken a time machine to a time before the Civil War.

You can also visit the Katy Depot, the only remaining Spanish Mission Style depot left in the United States. It was built in 1911 and is one of only five built on the MKT (Missouri – Kansas – Texas) Railroad.

The Hain House, built in 1836, it is one of oldest landmarks in town. The Old Cooper County Jail and Hanging Barn is also a huge attraction.

"The jail was used during the Civil War as well, and so we feel it’s really important to keep an eye on the past to think about how far we’ve come," Kelly Smith said. "And, preserve these things so future generations can have this glimpse back."

You can even stand in the exact place of one of the first Civil War land battles.

Take the walking tour, visit the parks, and learn a little something at the Visitors Center and Museum. Boonville has something for all ages and all interests.

"Our new slogan is, 'small town, big adventures,' because a town our size, we have some really incredible, unique attractions that a lot of towns don’t have that are our size," tourism director Katie Gibson said. "But we still have that small town charm."

