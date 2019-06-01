× K-32 at Kaw Drive in KCK remains closed hours after deadly crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officials are investigating a deadly crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

The crash was reported before 3 a.m. on 59th and K-32. KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said a semi hauling a concrete beam was struck by the driver of another vehicle.

The driver that struck the semi died from their injuries. They have not been identified at this time.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

K-32 remains closed at Kaw Drive at this time. It is expected to be back open by 5 p.m. Saturday.