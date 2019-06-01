Kansas City Metro pelted with near golf ball-sized hail during severe storm [photos]

Posted 5:08 pm, June 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:11PM, June 1, 2019

Photo Gallery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A major storm cloud shrouded the metro area in high winds and hail the size of golf balls on June 1.

At 4:38 p.m., the National Weather Service recorded a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kansas City, citing winds up to 60 mph and hail an inch thick. Other warnings across Missouri and Kansas showed the same thing with varying sizes of hail.

Even within the Kansas City Metro, hail vastly varied in size and shape. The gallery above shows photos taken of the storm and of the hail sizes, sent in from FOX4 viewers.

While the morning started off sunny, it was anticipated that severe weather could bring hail later in the afternoon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.