Kansas governor orders flags at half-staff for Virginia Beach shooting victims

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff immediately until Tuesday night in honor of the 12 victims killed in the shooting at Virginia Beach Friday. The order is in coordination with a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump.

“Kansas mourns with the families and friends of the victims in Virginia Beach,” Kelly said. “This senseless tragedy reinforces the need for sensible gun safety policies that would protect those who are known to be a danger to themselves and prevent harm to others. We must do more to protect our communities and reduce gun violence.”

The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. when the veteran employee of the Public Utilities Department entered a building in the city’s Municipal Center, and “immediately began to indiscriminately fire upon all of the victims,” Cervera said. Authorities did not release the suspect’s name, instead choosing to focus on the victims during a news conference.