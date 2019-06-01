× KCFD hosts girl scout troops, encourages more women interest in field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department is calling on all women and hoping to encourage a career in the field.

Fire Station 14 on Brighton Avenue hosted a special event Saturday morning, for girls only.

More than 30 girls from area Girl Scout troops getting hands on learning experience from the KCFD.

A new partnership hoping to spark the young girls’ interest in the historically and often male-dominated field.

“I have seen communities benefit by gaining women in leadership, I feel like the fire department as a whole will benefit just by integrating more females into the service, brings a little more balance into everything,” River Market Station firefighter Essie Titus said.

From a station tour, to hands-only CPR lessons, firefighters teaching the girls exactly what it takes to work in the field.

“It’s really cool. You get to see how they train, what they learn, the things that they are doing,” Girl Scout Troop 443 member, Zoie McKiddy said.

McKiddy said her interest in this field holds a special place in her heart, not only because her dad is a firefighter, but because it also teaches her a valuable lesson.

“I really like helping people, and I think that’s really interesting. I think girls can do it too, we can do whatever boys can do,” McKiddy said.

Besides encouragement, firefighters say the event provides an opportunity for everyone to grow.

“When we sponsor and host events like this, we hope that we will get girls encouraged and thinking about working in an industry that maybe isn’t traditionally what they have in mind. Being a firefighter, a police officer or paramedic is an opportunity to really be involved in the community and do a lot of good work,” Titus said.

This event was a kick-off to Camp Fury.

The Girl Scouts will also train alongside KCMO Police and KCK Fire and EMS, this summer.