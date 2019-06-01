Levee breached, Jackson County emergency crews conduct water rescues

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A breached levee has flooded part of the city of Levasy, prompting an emergency response from county officials on June 1, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Central Jackson County Fire and Protection and Fort Osage Fire conducted water rescues in the town of nearly 100 residents according to the 2010 census. Missouri State Highway Patrol is also assisting.

Levasy is located about 25 miles east of Kansas Cityon U.S. Highway 24 just south of the Missouri River.

No injuries have been reported.

Pictures from the sheriff’s office show submerged roads and houses surrounded by water. See the full gallery at the top of this story.

The breach comes in the wake of several storms, making May one of the wettest in Kansas City history. The Missouri River has already been causing problems with flooding, covering I-29 and restricting travel north of St. Joseph.

Access to Levasy is restricted to residents only. Proof of residency is required to enter.