Motorcycle crash on Grandview Triangle leaves 1 dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the Grandview Triangle on June 1.
Police are investigating the single-fatality accident, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Twitter post at 3:48 p.m.
The motorcyclist was on the southbound I-435 ramp going onto southbound I-49/eastbound I-470 when the crash happened. The road is open and officers have cleared the scene.
The driver had not been identified as of 4:30 p.m.
39.099727 -94.578567