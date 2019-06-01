× Motorcycle crash on Grandview Triangle leaves 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the Grandview Triangle on June 1.

Police are investigating the single-fatality accident, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Twitter post at 3:48 p.m.

The motorcyclist was on the southbound I-435 ramp going onto southbound I-49/eastbound I-470 when the crash happened. The road is open and officers have cleared the scene.

The driver had not been identified as of 4:30 p.m.

Troop A officers are investigating a single fatality crash involving a motorcycle SB I-435 ramp to SB I-49/EB I-470. The roadway is open and all officers have cleared the scene. The investigation continues. Next of kin has not been notified. pic.twitter.com/ohByaJnsq8 — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) June 1, 2019