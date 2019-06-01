× Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. — One person was killed and another injured following a single-vehicle crash Friday evening involving a motorcycle.

The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. west of Osawatomie on John Brown Highway, just south of Utah Road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the driver of a motorcycle was westbound on John Brown Highway when they went off the roadway while going around a curve. The driver and a female passenger fell off the motorcycle as it went down an embankment.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. He has been identified as 52-year-old Robert D. Cluck, of Wathena, Kansas. Cluck was not wearing a helmet, according to KHP.

The 57-year-old old passenger from Osawatomie was taken to Overland Park Regional with suspected serious injury. She was wearing a helmet, according to KHP.