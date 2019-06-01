× Multiple roads and highways closed in Platte County due to flooding

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to monitor the Missouri and Platte Rivers and the impacts to flooding in the county.

The following roads and highways have been closed due to flooding:

92 highway south of Tracy

92 highway west of Tracy

Z highway at the Platte River Bridge

B highway at KK hwy

HH highway at Bethel rd

Interurban at Stubbs Station

Interurban at Platte River bridge

Interurban at Rattlesnake Cut

Sharp’s Station road west of Interurban

45 highway at Nower’s road north to county line

Humphreys Access road at Platte River

All roads in Bean Lake are flooded and impassable.

Officials say as little as six inches of water can cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Water can rise quickly and from unexpected directions.

Floodwater can contain dangerous debris and be contaminated. Underground or downed power lines can also electrically charge the water, according to Platte County Emergency Management.

39.347565 -94.769159