Officials identify man killed in overnight crash on K-32 in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officials are investigating a deadly crash that occurred overnight in Kansas City, Kansas.

The crash, involving two semi trucks, was reported around midnight on K-32 and 59th Street.

The driver of a semi hauling a concrete beam was heading northbound on 59th Street and began making a left turn onto westbound K-32 the driver of a semi heading eastbound struck the concrete bridge girder that was being pulled by the other semi.

The driver of the semi that struck the concrete beam was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 59-year-old Errol Stevens, of Independence, Missouri.

The driver and passenger of the semi that was struck were not injured in the crash.

K-32 at Kaw Drive was closed for over 17 hours while crews cleared the scene.