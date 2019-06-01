× Olathe baseball player back at the diamond after sudden cardiac arrest

OLATHE, Kan. — Brennan Connell is back at the diamond just 25 days after having a severe heart attack in the middle of a game.

“No better place to heal than w/ teammates on the diamond,” his father, Brian Connell, wrote in a Tweet.

Brennan Connell was pitching for his team, Olathe West, on May 6 when he suddenly collapsed, going into cardiac arrest. His blood had suddenly stopped flowing to his organs. He was revived by an AED.

Now, Connell is back in his uniform, acting as a first base coach this weekend at a tournament where they’re playing in Fort Scott, Kansas.

Brian Connell told FOX4 that doctors still have been unable to diagnose the cause of Brennan’s cardiac arrest. Through MRI and other testing, Connell said it seems Brennan’s heart is actually very strong.

