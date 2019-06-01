Police chase ends in three-vehicle crash at Blue Ridge Cutoff and Raytown Road

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a police chase Saturday evening ended in a three-vehicle crash.

Raytown officers were involved in a chase just after 6 p.m. with the driver of a stolen vehicle. The chase began near 59th Street and Raytown Trafficway and after a brief chase, the suspect crashed into two vehicles not involved in the chase at the intersection of Blue Ridge Cutoff and Raytown Road.

Police said of the two vehicles that were struck, three people were taken to area hospitals with two minor injuries and one serious injury.

Two suspects were taken into custody with charges pending at this time.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS .