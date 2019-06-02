33 Kansas counties now eligible for federal disaster relief

TOPEKA, Kan. — Fifteen more Kansas counties have been added to the list of counties eligible for emergency disaster assistance.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Saturday that 33 of the state’s 105 counties are covered by the federal declaration in response to damage from recent tornadoes.

The designation makes the counties eligible for federal support and resources in addition to state and local help to rebuild from the storm damage.

Counties added to federal list include Allen, Doniphan, Dickinson, Douglas, Geary, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Linn, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Salina and Wabaunsee.

The 18 counties included in the original federal declaration were Anderson, Butler, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Coffey, Cowley, Crawford, Elk, Franklin, Greenwood, Harvey, Montgomery, Neosho, Osage, Reno, Sumner, Wilson and Woodson.