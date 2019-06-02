Cameron officer injured after suspect strikes and runs him over with vehicle

CAMERON, Mo. — A Cameron, Missouri officer is recovering after being struck and run over by a suspect officers were investigating following a robbery at a local Walmart.

Police said officers responded to the Walmart in Cameron at 12:45 p.m. Saturday to a report of stealing in progress. When one of the officers approached a suspect believed to be involved, the suspect got into a car and began to leave.

The suspect backed the car, striking parked vehicles in the parking lost and then drove forward striking the officer who fell to the ground. The suspect then ran over the officer. The officer then fired his weapon at the suspect who left the scene.

A second officer in the area over heard the incident and found the suspect leaving the area and attempted to stop them. A chase then began heading west on U.S. 36 with several agencies helping. The chase continued through St. Joseph and into Kansas where authorities joined the chase. The chase ended near Wathena, Kansas where the male suspect was taken into custody. The suspect is being held in Kansas with charges pending.

The officer that was struck and run over by the suspect was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for his injuries. The officer has been released from the hospital.

The Missouri State Highway patrol is investigating the incident.