Elis, Dynamo hold on for 1-1 draw against Sporting KC

Posted 4:25 pm, June 2, 2019, by , Updated at 04:23PM, June 2, 2019

HOUSTON — Alberth Elis scored in the 69th minute and the Houston Dynamo tied Sporting Kansas City 1-1 on Saturday night.

Maynor Figueroa sent a long cross into the right side of the area, A.J. DeLaGarza headed it down toward the center of the box and Elis finished it with a roundhouse kick.

Yohan Croizet opened the scoring for Sporting KC (3-5-6) in the 63rd minute. Croizet burst past defender Adam Lundkvist on Ilie Sánchez’s long ball and beat goalkeeper Joe Willis with a chip shot.

Houston (7-3-3) extended its home unbeaten streak to nine games.

