Flooding in eastern Jackson County reach historic levels, 24 Highway impassable in both directions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The flooding in eastern Jackson County, Missouri Saturday reached historic levels, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office along with multiple emergency crews responded Saturday to help the people of Levasy, Missouri.

Flood waters increased significantly after a second levee breached Saturday afternoon. Overnight flood waters reached 24 Highway in eastern Jackson County. The highway is currently impassable in both directions. It is estimated that flood waters impacted 4.5 miles.

The sheriff’s office said people of Levasy can contact the Red Cross at The United Methodist Church located at 109 South Hudson Street in Buckner, Missouri.

“As we continue to access the areas impacted by the flood, we encourage the public not to come into the flood area,” Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said. “High water can cause significant damage to vehicles, and create a water rescue situation. Please use alternate routes to get around flooded areas. The sheriff’s office will remain in the area and will continue to work with other agencies to ensure that residents and citizens are safe. The safety of everyone is our priority. We will provide updates as information becomes available.”