× Kyle Busch wins at Pocono for 4th Cup win of the season

LONG POND, Pa. — Kyle Busch won at Pocono Raceway to move into a tie for ninth on the NASCAR Cup Series victory list.

Busch, who topped 200 career wins across all three national series earlier this season, won for the 55th time in Cup and matched Hall of Fame driver Rusty Wallace on the list.

Busch had the dominant car down the stretch and won for the fourth time this year and first time in nearly two months. Busch has spent most of the last few months complaining about NASCAR’s current rules package designed to increase side-by-side racing and manufacture competition.

When he was back in the pack, Busch had no trouble passing the leaders at Pocono.

Busch took off on the final restart with nine laps left and cruised to the finish line for his 13th top-10 finish in 14 races this season. Busch and Martin Truex Jr. had been the class of the field this season but Truex was knocked out with an engine issue in the No. 19 Toyota. He had won three of the last five races. Kevin Harvick was nipping at a win until a botched pit stop and a cracked steering box took him out of contention.

Brad Keselowski was second and Erik Jones third.