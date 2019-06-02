Massive flooding continues to cause problems for homeowners in Lafayette County

WAVERLY, Mo. — In Missouri massive flooding continues to create issues for homeowners.

Driving down 24 Highway, flooding covers acres of farmland between Waverly and Carrollton in Lafayette County.

For dozens of homeowners, the only way to check on their home is by boat. Jody Hall and her family boated nearly three miles to check on their house.

“We just sort of threw everything up on the bed and turned n our ceiling fans to hopefully prevent mold,” Hall said.

The water slowly creeping its way up their basement.

Hall said she has already felt the support from the community, including from neighbors who helped them boat to and from their property.

“We’ve stayed strong and we’ve had to do things we normally wouldn’t,” Hall said. “It interrupted our lives but we do it because it is something we have to do. This is our livelihood. We live here, this is our home, and we are going to come back to it.”

39.209464 -93.517712