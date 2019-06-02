Neighbors in KCK shaken after gunshots wound pregnant woman and 2-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- According to Kansas City, Kansas Police, on Saturday a pregnant woman and her 2-year old son were shot in a home in Argentine.

Many FOX4 talked with Sunday were shocked. Others think incidents like this are all too common in their neighborhood.

It's just another day in the park for Luis Hidalgo and his nieces and nephews. But after hearing of Saturday's shooting, he's on high alert.

"Yeah sure, we like to come all the time with our nieces. So, it's kind of scary," Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo said he's been hearing guns go off in his Argentine neighborhood almost everyday for the past week. "I'm from Mexico. So I came here for more security. I don't know what's happening, but it's getting worse," Hidalgo said. "I think it was a lot safer the last year. I don't know what's happening because a lot of children are getting in drugs. They're doing this stupid stuff."

Community activist, Monica Roberts said what happened to this woman and child is unacceptable.

"This has completely stripped that child's innocence. There's no reason anyone should ever be subjected to this level of violence," Roberts said.

For things to change, both Hidalgo and Roberts agree people need to be held accountable and speak up when things happen.

Both the woman and child are in stable condition. According to police, this is still an open investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

39.115531 -94.626787