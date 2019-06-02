× Overland Park man sentenced for multiple sexual assault incidents in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park man has been sentenced for his connection with two October 2015 sexual assaults in Kansas City.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Baker announced Friday 24-year-old Damonte L. Likins-Osbey was sentenced to 30 years in a Missouri prison.

Likins-Osbey pleaded guilty in January to sodomy and rape.

According to court documents, on August 29, 2015, a 22-year-old woman reported to police that she had been sodomized by an unknown man. She told officers that she and a friend left Westport early in the morning and went to Town Topic off Broadway. She then decided to walk home in which the suspect approached her multiple times in a vehicle offering her a ride.

After several offers she finally accepted where he drove her to the Liberty Memorial and with a gun demanded she perform sexual acts on him. The victim was able to escape a short time, leaving her purse with her debit card in the suspect’s vehicle, and flag down a cab driver for help.

The victim told police the suspect may have recorded the incident on his cell phone.

After her debit card was fraudulently used at an area Quick Trip, police were able to see the suspect on surveillance video.

On September 22, 2015, a 25-year-old woman reported to police that she had been raped and robbed by an unknown man, later identified as Likins-Osbey. She told police the man approached her after she got off work. After the suspect pulled out a gun and put it to the victim’s head she told him he could take her money, credit cards or car but to leave her alone. He responded by saying “Don’t make me hurt you, just do what I say. Don’t try anything stupid, take off your shirt.”

The victim told police Likins-Osbey video taped the whole incident on his cell phone.