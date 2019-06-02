Precautionary boil water advisory issued for parts of Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — KC Water is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of Lee’s Summit Sunday evening.

This is for people within the boundaries of Woods Chapel Road, Little Blue Road, 79th Street and Lee’s Summit Road. KC Water said this includes customers on both sides of Woods Chapel Road and Lee’s Summit Road who may have experienced low water pressure due to water main breaks on Little Blue Road.

The company said water service in this area has returned to normal, but customers should follow the following boil water advisory until a cancellation notice is issued.

KC Water said a boil water advisory is issued as a precautionary measure. Under a boil water advisory, it is recommended that customers follow these guidelines:

• Boil all drinking water. Tap water should be boiled vigorously for three minutes before using it to drink, cook, or prepare food. Let the water cool sufficiently before drinking.

• Ice made with un-boiled tap water should not be used for drinking purposes.

• Dishes and food contact surfaces may be disinfected using tap water that contains one teaspoon of household bleach per gallon.

• The tap water is safe for other purposes such as bathing; however, small children should be discouraged from swallowing bath water.

• Water boiled for drinking and cooking purposes may be used for brushing teeth.

KC Water will sample and test the tap water in this area to ensure water quality and safety. Customers will receive notification from KC Water to cease the boil water advisory only after the tap water has been tested and water quality has been confirmed.