Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old Rockville, Missouri man with dementia and depression

ROCKVILLE, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old Rockville, Missouri man who has been diagnosed with dementia and depression and was last seen Sunday morning.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said Phillip Bartz was last seen by his wife and no one has had contact with him since. He is described as a white male, standing 5’3″ and weighing 130 pounds. He has grey hair, blue eyes, wearing a long sleeved plaid shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes with buckles.

His vehicle is described as a charcoal Gray 2008 Ford F250 bearing Missouri, 75A1YG last seen in Rockville.

Anyone with information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 646-2565.