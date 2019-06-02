× Pregnant woman and 2-year-old critically injured in KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, KS Police Department are investigating after a shooting left a pregnant mother and her 2-year-old son with critical injuries late Saturday night.

According to police, shortly after 11 p.m. officers were called to the 600 block of South 11th Street to investigate reports of a shooting. After they arrived, the officers found a pregnant woman and her 2-year-old son, both with gunshot wounds. The woman and child were transported to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler shared an update on his twitter account, stating that the victims had both been upgraded to stable condition.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, and anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.