Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car near 31st and Roanoke

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bicyclist suffered critical injuries after being hit by a car in Kansas City Monday evening.

Police were called to the scene near Roanoke Road and W 31st Street on a report of a crash. When the arrived, they discovered a bicyclist hit by a car.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash. Police have not released more information about the bicyclist.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

W 31st Street and Roanoke Road

