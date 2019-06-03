× Chipotle offering buy one, get one free entrées for nurses Tuesday

Chipotle is offering buy one, get one free entrée deals for nurses on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

The company said the offer is in appreciation of all that nurses do for us.

If you are a nurse, all you have to do is go to a Chipotle restaurant in your area and show your work ID. ID can be nursing license or hospital/ medical office nurse ID.

The deal is only valid inside the restaurant and not offered for online, mobile, fax, Burritos by the Box or catering orders.

The offer is available from open to close with limit of one free menu item per nurse ID and subject to availability. For more information click here.