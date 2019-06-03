Disturbance call ends with one girl stabbed by another girl in Olathe, police say

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are investigating after a girl was stabbed by another girl Monday afternoon.

Police were called to Ridgeview Road and East Lakeview Avenue at 4:30 p.m. Monday on a report of an armed disturbance between two juveniles.

When they arrived, they discovered one girl had been stabbed. The suspect, also a juvenile female, was taken into custody at the scene.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene. Police have not released any information about what led up to the stabbing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.