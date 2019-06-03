Family members of pregnant mother and 3-year-old son shot in KCK, think bullets weren’t intended for them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- FOX4 is not reporting the victim's name to help protect her because police haven't made an arrest yet.

Police say both the female victim, who is pregnant and her 3-year old son have critical injuries, but are stable after the shooting Saturday evening.

The woman's family says the Armourdale neighborhood where the shooting took place isn't perfect, but they're not used to shootings in their neighborhood.

For her safety, the victim's family member also doesn't want FOX4 to show her face.

"Right now I am scared. I wait and hope that this doesn't happen again because of my family and kids," the family member said.

Gunfire erupted Saturday during a birthday party. There were a dozen or so, people celebrating in the family's backyard.

They heard gunshots down the alley, then everyone ran inside for safety.

"We were scared, we all got inside with the kids and then realized she was still outside with her son," the family member said.

That's when a person in a car passing by, fired bullets towards the house, hitting both the pregnant woman and her three-year old son.

"Thank God we didn't have bigger problems because of this, it was sad what happen but everyone is fine," the family member said.

The victim's family thinks the gunshots were not intended for their home.

"I think they weren't coming directly for my house, but I don't know what problems they were trying to bring," the family member said.

Whether the gunshots were intended or not -- this family has been robbed of their peace of mind, as they patiently wait for their loved ones to recover in the hospital

That family member FOX4 spoke with said she hopes the two victims recover from their injuries. She also said many other people could have been injured in the shooting because it happened during a large celebration.

39.115531 -94.626787