Farmers east of the metro compare recent flooding to levels from 1993

HARDIN, Mo. -- Many are comparing the recent flooding to the historic levels it reached in 1993, but some say things are different now.

Brian Strider is a fourth-generation family farmer with a keen sense of history when it comes to flooding.

“The differences between 1993 and 2019,” Strider said, “is that now we’re being more proactive than reactive.”

Strider estimates about 300 acres of his family farm in Hardin are underwater, as of Monday night, because of flooding from the Missouri River.

The flooding on his farm isn’t at the devastating levels seen in 1993, but Strider is anxious about rainfall in the forecast.

“We are simply preparing right now for the next round,” he said.

Large sections of Highway 10, east of Hardin, are closed because floodwaters are covering the road.

Another difference between 1993 and now: some new technology to help communities be more proactive.

On Monday, members of the Air National Guard filled sandbags using a new machine from the Army Corps of Engineers that speeds up the process.

It’s a stressful time for this small community in Ray County, but Strider is impressed by the community spirit on display.

“The situation we have here is very unfortunate,” Strider said. “But on a positive note, the community, all of the farmers and businesses have tried to pull together, to do the best we can in a bad situation.”