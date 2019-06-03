× Independence man wanted, escaped hospital after ramming police and breaking legs

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are looking for a man they say escaped the hospital after a bizarre police chase ended with him breaking his legs.

Derick J. Peknik, 31, was first suspected of shoplifting from a store on 39th Street on May 23, according to a Facebook post from the Independence Police Department.

When police tried to stop Peknik, he rammed a police car and fled from the officers, according to the post. He later tried to carjack three other vehicles, but he was unsuccessful. Sometime during the altercation, police say Peknik broke his legs. It’s unclear how his legs were broken.

Peknik was taken to a nearby hospital. He has since escaped. Police believe he is armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of Peknik’s location to call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org. They say he stands 6-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.